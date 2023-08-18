Suspected terrorists kill 25 military personnel in attack in north-central Nigeria

 Contact Us
Published August 18,2023
At least three military officers and 22 soldiers have been killed by suspected terrorists in Niger state, the Nigerian Defense Headquarters said Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, director of defense media operations, made this known when he gave a breakdown of casualties in the ambush.

Buba said seven soldiers were also wounded by the suspected terrorists.

"Insurgents ambushed troops in the Zungeru area of the state and some troops of the Nigerian army paid the supreme price," he added.

Buba said an investigation of the incident is still underway.

He also urged citizens to be wary of propaganda by terrorists.

On Monday, a Nigerian Air Force MI-171 helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed in the Shiroro local government area of the state. Its two pilots were killed along with two crew members.