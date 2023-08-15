Another local politician killed ahead of Ecuador polls

Less than a week since the shooting of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, another local politician has been killed in the north-west of the country.



Pedro Briones of former president Rafael Correa's Revolución Ciudadana (Civic Revolution) party was shot dead on Monday in the coastal city of Esmeraldas.



"Ecuador is experiencing the bloodiest epoch in its history. The incompetent government has given up and the state has been taken over by the mafia," the party's presidential candidate Luisa González wrote on the online platform X, formerly called Twitter.



"My solidarity goes to the family of Comrade Pedro Briones, victim of violence. Change is urgently needed," González added.



Last Wednesday, opposition candidate Villavicencio was shot dead after an election rally in the capital, Quito. The government blamed organized crime.



Ecuador serves as a transit country for cocaine, with several crime syndicates fighting for control of the smuggling routes.



Villavicencio had announced a crackdown on corruption and crime.



In recent weeks, the mayor of the port city of Manta and a candidate for a seat in the National Assembly in Esmeraldas have also been shot dead.



On Sunday, Ecuadorians will elect a new head of state. The early presidential and legislative elections had become necessary after conservative President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly amid impeachment proceedings against him for alleged embezzlement.



