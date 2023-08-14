Boko Haram attack in Nigeria:13 dead

According to local news sources, members of the terrorist organization Boko Haram launched an attack in the village of Wulari, located in the Borno state.

In the attack, 13 civilians lost their lives, and numerous people were injured.

Since the early 2000s, Boko Haram, which has been present in Nigeria, has caused tens of thousands of casualties in mass violence attacks since 2009.

Since 2015, the organization has also been conducting attacks in the neighboring countries of Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.