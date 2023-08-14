130 Senegalese irregular migrants rescued in Morocco

In a news report by the Moroccan official news agency MAP, it was stated that the coast guard forces have located the position of the stranded boat from yesterday.

The news mentioned that 130 Senegalese irregular migrants on the boat were rescued, and these migrants were handed over to authorities for completion of legal procedures.

The news report indicated that the boat in question had departed from near Senegal's Thies city with the intention to reach the Canary Islands under Spanish control.

In its announcement in June, the Moroccan Ministry of Interior had stated that 25,519 attempts of irregular migration were prevented in the first five months of the year, and 3,150 irregular migrants were rescued.

Due to its geographical proximity to European shores, Morocco is among the regions where irregular migrants use as a significant transit point.