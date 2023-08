Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane late Tuesday and appointed Ahmed Hachani as his replace, according to the presidency office.

Hachani took the oath of office in a video released regarding the assignment in the presence of Said at a ceremony held at Carthage Palace.

Saied wished Hachani success in his new role.

Hachani was previously Chairman of the Central Bank of Tunisia.