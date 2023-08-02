At least 20 dead after overloaded boat capsizes in Lake Victoria

At least 20 people travelling on an overloaded cargo ship on Lake Victoria in Uganda died on Wednesday morning in a storm, the police said.



The cargo ship, loaded with 34 people and carrying coal and food, capsized when the storm hit, the police said.



Nine people were rescued alive.



Hundreds of people die in boat accidents on Ugandan lakes every year. The causes are usually similar: overcrowded boats, bad weather or the generally poor condition of the vessels.



Lake Victoria borders three East African countries: Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.











