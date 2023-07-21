Dreams of a better life shattered in desert | Mother and daughter die of thirst in Tunisian desert while trying to reach Europe

The bodies of a mother and her daughter were found dead of thirst in the deserts of Tunisia on Tuesday. The two women, who have not been named, were found hugging each other, which has broken the hearts of those who saw the images.



The women are believed to have been part of a group of migrants trying to reach Europe. They are thought to have become separated from their group and died after running out of water.



The deaths of the two women are a reminder of the dangers faced by migrants trying to reach Europe. They are also a reminder of the need for more humane and effective ways to manage migration.



In a recent development, Tunisia and the EU reached a $1 billion deal to curb the wave of immigration from Africa. The deal includes measures to help Tunisia improve its border security.



The deaths of the two women are a tragedy, but they also offer an opportunity for the EU and Tunisia to work together to find effective way to manage migration.





