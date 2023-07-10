ICC prosecutor regrets ration cut to Rohingya

International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan has regretted a food rations cut for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, calling for urgent action.

Last month, the World Food Program (WFP) was forced to cut food rations for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh after suffering a funding shortfall.

More than a million Rohingya have been living in refugee camps in Bangladesh since fleeing attacks in Myanmar's Rakhine state that began in August 2017. Around 30,000 have also been shifted to the island of Bhasan Char.

Khan led a 10-member delegation to Bangladesh last week where he met top officials, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Rohingya community members.

"This is an issue that has implications not just on a humanitarian level but for security, stability, and safety in the camps, and requires urgent action," said Khan in a statement on Monday.

The WFP cut food ration to $8 from $10 per month per person from June 1. In March, the cut was reduced from $12 to $10.

"I have now concluded my second visit to Bangladesh. Through this mission, we underlined to the Rohingya community, and in particular the 1.1 million refugees now in Bangladesh, that we remain committed to delivering meaningful accountability for the suffering they have endured," Khan said.

"The Rohingya must not be forgotten. Together, we can deliver on their legitimate expectations of justice."

The ICC in 2019 approved a full investigation into alleged crimes of genocide against the Rohingya people committed in Myanmar.