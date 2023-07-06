Kenyan police kill 20 al-Shabaab terrorists in gun battle near Somali border

Kenyan police killed 20 al-Shabaab terrorists in a gun battle along the porous border with Somalia on Thursday.

The heavily armed terrorists launched the assault, sparking an armed clash with Kenya's elite Special Operations Group (SOG) that lasted several hours.

The Kenyan specialized force's well-coordinated efforts resulted in the elimination of all 20 terrorists, the police said, adding that eight officers were also injured in the attack by terrorists.

Police spokesperson Resla Onyango said at a press conference in the capital Nairobi that the terrorists ambushed the police patrol at Ogorwen in Mandera County, injuring eight officers.

The injured officers are being treated at a local hospital and will be airlifted to Nairobi once stabilized, Onyango said, adding that police recovered weapons from the crime scene, including a submachine gun and a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki announced that the reopening of border points with Somalia would be delayed due to concerns about the increased risk posed by al-Shabaab terrorists' activities.

Kenya initially planned to gradually reopen its border with Somalia in an announcement made on May 15, aiming to restore normalcy and strengthen ties between the two neighboring countries.

However, the recent escalation of violence has forced the government to reconsider its decision and prioritize the security of its citizens.

Al-Shabaab militants have carried out numerous attacks in Kenya after crossing the porous Kenya-Somalia border.

Their attack on Garissa University College in 2015 remains one of their most notorious acts on Kenyan soil, claiming the lives of over 130 students.

Al-Shabaab, in response to Kenya's deployment of troops to Somalia following a wave of kidnappings in 2011, launched a series of attacks against Kenya and has since continued to threaten further violence if the troops are not withdrawn.















