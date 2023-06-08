U.S. suspends food aid to Ethiopia because of diversions

NewsAfricaU.S. suspends food aid to Ethiopia because of diversions
According to a spokesperson from the United States' aid agency, USAID, food assistance to Ethiopia has been temporarily halted due to a "widespread and coordinated campaign." This campaign has led to the diversion of donations meant for individuals in need.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits a U.N. Logistics Center Warehouse in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 15, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)
