 Contact Us
News Africa U.S. suspends food aid to Ethiopia because of diversions

U.S. suspends food aid to Ethiopia because of diversions

According to a spokesperson from the United States' aid agency, USAID, food assistance to Ethiopia has been temporarily halted due to a "widespread and coordinated campaign." This campaign has led to the diversion of donations meant for individuals in need.

Reuters AFRICA
Published June 08,2023
Subscribe
U.S. SUSPENDS FOOD AID TO ETHIOPIA BECAUSE OF DIVERSIONS
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits a U.N. Logistics Center Warehouse in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 15, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

The United States' aid agency has suspended food assistance to Ethiopia because of a "widespread and coordinated campaign" that has diverted donations from people in need, a USAID spokesperson said on Thursday.