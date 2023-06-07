Muslim scholars urge release of Rached Ghannouchi, political prisoners in Tunisia

A group of Muslim scholars urged authorities Wednesday to release former Tunisian parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi and political prisoners from jail.

The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) said individual and collective rights are the basics of Islamic Sharia and a cornerstone in developing the Muslims nation.

It urged Muslim scholars worldwide to act urgently to lift the injustice against Ghannouchi and other political prisoners in Tunisia.

A Tunisian court sentenced Ghannouchi, who is one of the main opponents of President Kais Saied, to one year in prison on May 15, on terrorism-related charges, after he was arrested April 17 on accusations of plotting against state security.

The sentence came amid a Tunisian campaign against critics of Saied, accusing them of being part of a conspiracy against state security.

Ghannouchi is among dozens of political opponents of the president, including former top officials and business figures, who have been arrested since February, drawing international concern.

Ghannouchi served as parliament speaker whose party, Ennahdha, was the largest before it was dissolved by Saied in July 2021, after which he ousted the government.









