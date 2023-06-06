UN refugee agency 'shocked' by killing of 10 refugees in Sudan

Smoke billows behind buildings from a reported fire in Khartoum, on June 5, 2023, as fighting continues between two warring generals. (AFP Photo)

The UN refugee agency on Tuesday said it was shocked by the killing of 10 refugees in Sudan's conflict-torn capital, saying that the security of all civilians "must be respected."

"We are shocked and saddened by reports that at least 10 refugees were killed in Khartoum, Sudan," the UNHCR said on Twitter.

Noting that the agency is trying to reach survivors who have fled the violence in Sudan and give them support, it said: "The safety and security of all civilians, including refugees, must be respected."

"The fighting must end," it urged. "Guns must be silenced if lives are to be saved and aid delivered."

The recent violence in Sudan has left at least 863 civilians dead and thousands wounded since April 15, the Sudan Doctors Syndicate said.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than one million people have been internally displaced by the conflict.