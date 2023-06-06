10 Congolese students killed in Sudan fighting

At least 10 Congolese students were killed and others seriously injured in ongoing fighting in Sudan after their university area in the capital, Khartoum, was bombed, an official confirmed Tuesday.

"The death occurred after shelling by the regular army on an area occupied by an unarmed civilian population, including foreign nationals on Sunday," Communication and Media Minister Patrick Muyaya told Anadolu.

"The wounded Congolese are being treated at a military hospital in Khartoum," he said.

Congolese Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula summoned the chargé d'affaires at the Sudan Embassy in Kinshasa on Monday to express the government's "protest."

Authorities announced in early May, the planned repatriation of about 350 Congolese from Sudan after war broke out in April between the military and paramilitary forces.

Congolese embassies in Kenya and Egypt have been tasked to ensure their evacuation to Cairo or Addis Ababa for repatriation.

The war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group has claimed the lives of more than 800 people and over 1 million have been displaced since mid-April, according to the UN.

A seven-day cease-fire that was brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US expired last week.
















