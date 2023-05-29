Nigeria swears in Bola Tinubu as new president

Nigeria swore in a new president on Monday during an elaborate ceremony that was attended by dignitaries from around the world.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 71, took the oath of office and allegiance administered by the country's Chief Justice, Olukayode Ariwoola, before a mammoth crowd in the capital city of Abuja.

He now assumes the position as the 16th president of Africa's largest democracy.

Tinubu succeeded President Muhammadu Buhari, who completed two terms of eight years in office.

Nearly 5,000 guests, including presidents, heads of state and governments from various nations, foreign ministers, diplomats, and friends of Nigeria, were in attendance.

Delegations from the UK, US, and Canada were led by their respective foreign ministers and heads of missions.

Heavy security personnel from the police and military were deployed to strategic locations within the country's capital to prevent potential terror attacks and maintain law and order, particularly in light of intelligence released by the secret police on Friday regarding plans to disrupt the inauguration.

"The aim is to undermine security agencies' efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public," said the Department of State Service, the country's secret service in a statement Friday.

Nigeria gained independence from British colonialists on Oct.1, 1960. However, May 29 has become a significant date for the inauguration of a new government and the government calendar. It marks the day when the military junta returned the nation to democracy, handing over power to civilians after three decades.













