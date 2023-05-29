African leaders congratulate Erdoğan on reelection victory

World leaders took to social media and public platforms to congratulate Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who won a historic reelection Sunday.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in a letter congratulated the Turkish president on his reelection "victory," while Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said Erdoğan's victory shows the renewal of people's confidence in his successful projects and policies.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also congratulated Erdoğan on his victory in Sunday's runoff.

Erdoğan was also congratulated by his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall, who said in a tweet: "Warm congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his brilliant reelection as President of the Republic of Türkiye. I wish him every success in his new mandate."

Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo expressed his "warm and sincere congratulations" to Erdoğan, saying the bilateral relations will continue to be strengthened.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara also wished Erdoğan all the best, saying the two countries will continue their excellent cooperation in the interest of their peoples.

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema was among the first sub-Saharan African leaders to congratulate Erdoğan on his reelection, tweeting: "We look forward to deepening our strategic partnership for greater peace, prosperity, and progress of both our countries."

Chad's transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno said he was delighted with the reelection of Erdoğan.

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum expressed his joy via Twitter, saying that "keeping him (Erdoğan) at the head of the state will contribute to strengthening the fruitful ties between our countries."

The leader of the transitional government in Burkina Faso, Capt. Ibrahim Traore and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the leader of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council, were also among the leaders who congratulated Erdoğan.

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe on Twitter hailed Erdoğan for his reelection and emphasized further efforts to strengthen cooperation.

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina also congratulated President Erdoğan in a tweet, vowing to continue cooperation with Türkiye to strengthen friendship.

"Congratulations brotherly and friendly Türkiye," tweeted the office of Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. "I extend heartfelt congratulations to my brother, President @RTErdoğan, on his successful re-election!" said Hamza Abdi Barre, the Somali prime minister. "This demonstrates the trust and support for your leadership. We look forward to seeing the bonds between our two brotherly nations grow and our nations prosper."

According to unofficial results, the Turkish incumbent won the race with 52.16%, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.84% of the vote, with around 85% turnout.

More than 64.1 million Turkish citizens were registered to vote, including over 1.92 million who earlier cast their ballots at polling stations abroad.

On May 14, no candidate crossed the 50% threshold in the first round, triggering the presidential runoff, although Erdoğan took the lead with 49.52%. On the same day, Erdoğan's electoral alliance also won a majority of seats in parliament.