24 dead in Zambia bus accident

Twenty-four people were killed Saturday when a bus carrying churchgoers heading for a religious service rammed into a truck in southern Zambia, police said.

The crash left 12 others seriously injured, including the driver, they said.

"The deceased have... been identified as 23 female adults and one male adult, while those injured are eight males and four females" police spokesman Danny Mwale said in a statement.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Zambia, due to the poor state of roads and reckless driving.