Britain to begin evacuating its nationals from Sudan

Closed shops are pictured in the south of Khartoum on April 24, 2023 as battles rage in the Sudanese capital between the army and paramilitaries. (AFP Photo)

The British government is coordinating an evacuation of its nationals from Sudan, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday.

"We have started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country," he said on Twitter.