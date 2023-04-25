At least 10 children die from rotavirus outbreak in Kenya

At least 10 children have died from rotavirus infection in Mombasa county along Kenya's coast, the Kenya Red Cross said Monday.

The disease, which causes severe diarrhea, has been exacerbated by heavy rains, which have increased the risk of infection.

Making the announcement, Mahmood Noor, the Kenya Red Cross chair in Mombasa county, added that rotavirus is a highly contagious virus that spreads through fecal-oral transmission, typically through contaminated food or water.

"Of the cumulative deaths, seven are male while three are female," Mahmood said.

Others are hospitalized with disease symptoms.

Rotavirus is a leading cause of severe diarrhea and dehydration in infants and young children worldwide.

Health officials from the Mombasa county government have urged parents to seek medical attention for their children if they experience symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and fever.