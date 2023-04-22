RSF expresses willingness to open Sudanese airports

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group declared its readiness Friday to open airports throughout the country.

"In accordance with the 72 hours truce announced by the RSF this Friday, we are ready to partially open the entire airports in the country … to enable the friendly countries to evacuate its nationals," it said in a statement.

The military and the RSF exchanged accusations Friday of violating the cease-fire.

The RSF said despite the truce, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has insisted on sending reinforcements from bases in Damazine in the Blue Nile state.

The SAF accused the RSF of violating the cease-fire in various locations.

"Despite the SAF accepting the ceasefire for 72 hours the enemy has violated it as they attacked one of the bases of our air forces, they attacked some police stations, randomly shooting around the army headquarters, using civilians as shields in some neighborhoods and use high buildings for snipping," according to the SAF.

Anadolu reported aggressive fighting taking place during the day around one of the RSF bases in southern Khartoum as the two sides exchange gunfire using tanks and military vehicles.

The SAF and the RSF declared a 72-hour cease-fire after demands by the international community and mediators, including the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, UN, African Union, the International Government Authority on Development bloc and the Arab League.















