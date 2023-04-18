Turkish toddler killed in ongoing clashes in Sudan

Smoke rises from burning aircraft inside Khartoum Airport during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan April 17, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

A Turkish toddler was killed early Tuesday in ongoing clashes taking place in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

For the fourth day in a row, clashes are continuing between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

As a result of the clashes, some buildings were bombed and suffered damage in Khartoum's Riyadh and Burri neighborhoods, including the house of Turkish citizen Kubilay Dadük in Burri.

Due to the shelling, Dadük lost his 2-year-old daughter Elin, while he and his wife were injured, and they are currently being treated at the hospital.

The building in Khartoum of the Turkish language and culture center, the Yunus Emre Institute, was also damaged in the clashes.

Abdullah Yeğin, head of the institute in Khartoum, said that two rockets hit the building at dawn on Tuesday, adding that the damage was material only, with no casualties.

The Turkish ambassador to Khartoum, İsmail Çobanoğlu, said in a statement that some Turkish citizens living in Sudan want to leave, but the volatile security situation is not conducive to doing so now.

Fighting erupted on Saturday between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the capital Khartoum and its surroundings.



















