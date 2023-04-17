AROUND 64 MILLION ELIGIBLE TO VOTE IN TÜRKIYES UPCOMING ELECTIONS

News Africa Around 64 million eligible to vote in Türkiye's upcoming elections

Around 60.7 million people in Türkiye will be eligible to vote in upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections next month, the leader of Türkiye's elections authority YSK, Ahmet Yener, announced on Monday.



An additional 3.4 million Turkish citizens living abroad will also be allowed to cast ballots in the election, Yener said.



Elections in Turkey will be held on May 14, while Turks living abroad will be able to begin casting ballots on April 27.



Young people could play an important role in the widely watched election. Around 5 million first-time voters in Turkey will be eligible to cast ballots in the election, Yener said.



The authority intends to announce at a later date how the elections will be administered in the regions devastated by catastrophic earthquakes on February 6. More than 50,000 people lost their lives in south-east Türkiye and millions more have been left homeless.



According to official figures, around 3.7 million people have left the disaster-ravaged region. But according to the electoral authority, only around 133,000 people have registered to vote in other provinces so far.













