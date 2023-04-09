Lorry loaded with rice crashes into pedestrians, kills 10 in Kenya

A lorry carrying bags of rice lost control on Saturday and crashed into pedestrians and cars in southwestern Kenya.

The truck, which was reportedly travelling downhill, failed to brake, causing it to plough into innocent pedestrians and ram into several cars in Migori town, according to eyewitnesses.

Police said at least 10 people lost their lives in the accident, while over a dozen were rushed to Migori County Referral Hospital for treatment.

Migori county commander Mark Wanjala confirmed the fatalities and said the death toll might increase due to the severity of the injuries sustained by the survivors.

Eyewitnesses speaking to the media recounted the horrific scene, describing how the lorry crushed people and vehicles in its path before finally coming to a stop.

The incident caused a traffic jam, with authorities and first responders struggling to clear the scene and attending to the injured.

The cause of the accident was said to be due to the lorry's failed brakes, but authorities said they are investigating the matter.



