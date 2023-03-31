Harris announces $7 bn in private climate funds for Africa

On her visit to Zambia on Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the private sector would commit to at least $7 billion in investments to promote climate resilience, adaptation and mitigation across Africa.



In addition, she said that Washington would provide new federal funding and initiatives to expand access to climate information services.



The private investments, from a mix of 27 companies and organizations, will focus on promoting climate-smart agriculture in a bid to address the effects climate change has had on the continent's food security.



It is well documented that African countries have contributed relatively little to the climate crisis but are disproportionally harmed by its impacts.



Some interventions include subsidies, insurance coverage against extreme climate events, solar-powered irrigations systems, fertilizers and access to online facilities.



Other funds will go towards projects in sustainability, clean energy and clean transportation.



Harris' trip is the fifth high-level visit from the United States to the continent within a few months. The US engagement is also seen as a response to China's dominance in investment on the continent of some 1.4 billion people.



In Ghana, Harris met President Nana Akufo-Addo as well as young people and artists, among others, and gave a speech commemorating the terrible impact of slavery.



In Tanzania on Thursday, Harris met with President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the east African country's first female head of state, and with company founders. In Zambia, Harris met with President Hakainde Hichilema about strengthening the partnership between the two countries, including driving private sector investment.

















