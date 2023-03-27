16 dead, 16 injured in landslide in Ecuador

A major landslide in the city of Alausi, in the Ecuadorian Andes mountains, buried several residences and entire families on Sunday, leaving 16 people dead, 16 wounded and about 500 people affected, authorities reported.

During the night and early Monday morning several bodies were recovered. Police and firefighters are still working to rescue people who are trapped by the landslide.

Six people who were rescued alive from the mud were transferred to health centers nearby. The Governor of Chimborazo, Ivan Vinueza, reported on Monday that between 30 and 40 houses were affected by the landslide.

Residents had been warning of fault lines forming in the area. Just days ago, the highway that connects Alausi with Guamote was closed after the tarmac had cracked open. Some 10 families had been evacuated from the Causal area nearby due to cracks in their buildings. On Saturday, residents of the territory protested to demand intervention in the area due to the risk of collapse.

"Many people left the city, they left scared because the fear was very strong," said Vinueza.

The emergency was reported around 9 pm on Sunday in the province of Chimborazo. Nueva Alausi and Control Norte have been the most affected neighborhoods. The local coliseum was buried.

President Guillermo Lasso said that he ordered the immediate activation of the country's risk management agency.

The government announced that three temporary shelters have been set up for the victims and that 100 beds, 100 mattresses and 100 aid packages will be delivered.









