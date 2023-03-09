Nigeria train accident kills 6, injures 84

Nigerian officials said on Thursday that six people have been confirmed dead from an accident involving a train and a Lagos state staff bus.

Also, 84 others sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident that took place on Thursday morning between the Shogunle and Ikeja axis when the staff bus veered into the rail track and was crushed by an oncoming train.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, confirmed the number of fatalities, urging Lagos residents for blood donations for the victims.

Most of the injured and the bodies were taken to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Fidet Okhiria, the managing director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, said the driver is probably to be blamed for the accident.

The permanent secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said 84 people were seriously injured.

Nigeria's President-elect Bola Tinubu has described the train accident that took place in Lagos as a "tragic and unfortunate incident."

In a statement by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu's spokesperson, the president-elect said he is going to "continue to follow the emergency response effort closely and offer support where necessary."