ZAMBIAS PRESIDENT CALLS FOR CONCRETE GLOBAL ACTION TO HELP LEAST DEVELOPED COUNTRIES

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema called Sunday for a concrete global approach towards addressing the challenges affecting the world's 46 least developed countries (LDCs).

Among these are the high cost of capital, conflicts, climate change and access to quality health and education.

"For a long time now, we have asked ourselves why the least developed countries have remained where they are, and now is the time I think we should have a real conversation in this area to address the issues that have led to the current status of the world's least developed countries," Hichilema said while addressing a general debate at the Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries in Doha, Qatar.

He said the plight of LDCs should be a real global conversation.

Hichilema, who is in his second year of office, has told citizens that his administration is dedicated this year towards addressing issues affecting the developmental character of Zambia to enable the country to start migrating from least developed to middle income status.

He told the delegates at Doha that there was also the need for the developed world to unlock affordable capital for the undeveloped world.

"It is unacceptable that the least developed countries pay a higher premium for access to capital than the developed world. Therefore, the developed world has a responsibility to help the third world countries achieve their development agenda," he added.

Hichilema further challenged the developed world to honor its $100 billion pledge to help the least developed countries fight against climate change, adding the LDCs contributed far less to global carbon emissions than first world countries.

He said the southern African nation's commitment is towards actualizing the Doha Program of Action for the 2022-2031 period, which calls for strong collaboration between LDCs and their cooperating partners.