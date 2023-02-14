Norway to send German-made Leopard 2 tanks to conflict-hit Ukraine - PM Jonas Gahr Stoere

 Contact Us
Norway's government said Tuesday it would donate eight of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, quantifying a previous commitment and joining a slew of Western countries to pledge heavier weapons to Ukraine. Norway will donate eight tanks and up to four support vehicles to Ukraine. In addition, we are earmarking funds for ammunition and spare parts," Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said in a statement, telling Norwegian media it would happen soon.

Published February 14,2023
Norway will send eight German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks and other equipment to Ukraine to aid in the war with Russia, the NATO country's government said on Tuesday.

"It is more crucial than ever to support Ukraine's fight for freedom," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement.

Norway said it will also send four special-purpose tanks from its armoured engineering and bridge layer category, with the exact selection depending on what Ukraine needs the most.

Norway will also set aside funds for ammunition and spare parts, the defence ministry said.

Norway, which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic, has 36 Leopard 2 tanks in total.