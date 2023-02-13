17 people die in boat accident in Democratic Republic of Congo

At least 17 people died when two boats collided and capsized in Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said Sunday.

According to a security officer in South Kivu, Lt. Pecos Mulunga, one of the boats was moving from the Silimu landing site in Lake Kivu to Idjwi island Saturday when it collided with another boat coming from there.

"So far, 17 people have been confirmed dead after their bodies were recovered," said Mulunga.

He said information they received from the naval security force indicated that both boats had dozens of passengers and goods on board and that some passengers were rescued by fishermen.

Some survivors were taken to the provincial general hospital in the city of Bukavu for treatment, he added.

Boat accidents are common in Congo's lakes and rivers due to overloading. Last October, 27 people died when a boat capsized in the Congo River.