South Africa’s parliament descends into chaos

South Africa's parliament descended into chaos Thursday evening as opposition members attempted to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from delivering his annual State of the Nation address (SONA).

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters party (EFF), the third largest in parliament, kept raising points of orders delaying Ramaphosa's speech to the joint sitting of the house for several minutes.

A group of EFF legislators then attempted to storm the podium where Ramaphosa was waiting to deliver his address. House speaker Mapisa-Nqakula then ordered security officers to remove those legislators from the house, where they were seen scuffling with security.

"We are going to take legal action. You cannot take me out without warning,'' EFF leader Julius Malema told reporters outside the parliament in Cape Town.

Malema said they were kicked out of the house for questioning the legitimacy of Ramaphosa, who was accused of a criminal cover-up.

Mapisa-Nqakula apologized to South Africans and Ramaphosa was allowed to continue with his speech as he was expected to address the electricity crisis the country is facing, as well as the country's bleak economic outlook.