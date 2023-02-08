Kenya to send aid, rescue teams to Türkiye after earthquakes

Kenya will be sending aid to alleviate human suffering in Türkiye in the wake of the deadly earthquakes in the country's south, Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua said Tuesday.

Mutua said search and rescue personnel will be sent to assist both Türkiye and Syria after Monday's quakes.

"We share the pain and the devastating loss that is coming in the backdrop of an immediate challenging period of COVID-19," he said.

"We are coordinating with other government agencies to be able to send search and rescue specialist teams to the two nations to assist in the ongoing operations," he added.

Mutua also called on Kenyans to donate supplies including food, clothing and medicines as well as funds to aid relief efforts in the affected regions of Türkiye.



He said collection points will be set up by the government soon.

Kenya has also called for volunteers, especially doctors, nurses and others in the medical field, to travel to the affected areas to offer much-needed assistance to the rescued and injured.

Turkish Ambassador to Kenya Subutay Yüksel, who was at the press briefing, said "we appeal for assistance from the international community and are once again grateful for the solidarity being shown."

The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye rose to 5,894, said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

Speaking at a news conference, Oktay put the number of injured from the massive quakes centered in Kahramanmaraş province at 34,810.

At least 1,622 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Syria since Monday's powerful earthquakes.