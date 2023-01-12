Bombings kill 14 soldiers in central Mali

At least 14 Malian soldiers were killed and 11 others wounded in two separate bomb explosions targeting military vehicles in central Mali, the army said on Wednesday.

The bombings took place between Dia and Diafarabe villages and between Koumara and Macina towns, according to a military statement.

The army deployed reinforcements in response to the two attacks and killed 31 terrorists, the statement said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since 2012, Mali has been battling growing violence linked to the al-Qaeda and Daesh/ISIS terrorist groups in northern and central Mali.