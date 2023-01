Tigrayan rebels have begun handing in their heavy weapons, a key part of an agreement signed more than two months ago to end a deadly conflict in northern Ethiopia, a spokesman for the rebel authorities said.

"Tigray has handed over its heavy weapons as part of its commitment to implementing the #Pretoria agreement" that was signed on November 2 by Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels, Getachew Reda said in a tweet early Wednesday morning.