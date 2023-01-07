Turkish foreign minister set to begin 5-nation Africa tour

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will begin his five-nation Africa tour on Sunday, starting with South Africa, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Çavuşoğlu will then visit Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe, the ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, Çavşoğlu will officially open a Turkish Consulate General in Cape Town, and hold official meetings in Pretoria the next day.

The minister is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts during the visit, which will end on Jan. 14.

"All aspects of our bilateral relations with the aforementioned countries will be discussed during the meetings of Minister Çavuşoğlu, and views will be exchanged on regional issues as well as on our African Partnership Policy," the ministry added.

Developing relations and cooperation with African countries is one of the cornerstones of Ankara's multi-dimensional foreign policy.