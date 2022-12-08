2 killed in Kenya aircraft crash

At least two people were killed when an aircraft on patrol of the Tsavo National Park in Kenya crashed, the Kenya Wildlife Service said Thursday.

"The plane, a Cessna 185 registration number 5Y-DHS, belonged to David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (DSWT), crashed at around 7.15 hours while on patrol in Huri-the northeastern boundary of the park, regrettably instantly killing both occupants on board," KWS said in a statement.

An investigation on the circumstances which led to the crash is ongoing, it added.

Tsavo East National Park forms the largest protected area in Kenya and is home to most of the larger mammals -- red elephant, Rhino, buffalo, lion, leopard, pods of hippo, crocodile, waterbucks, lesser Kudu, gerenuk and prolific bird life which features 500 recorded species.

The park is always under surveillance 24 hours a day in order to combat poaching.



