Landslide in Cameroon kills at least 11 attending funeral

A landslide Sunday in Cameroon's capital killed at least 11 people who were attending a funeral ceremony, according to local media.

The deadly incident occurred while people were gathered in the Damas neighborhood of Yaoundé to mourn members of their families who had died, said Cameroon Radio and Television (CRTV).

The state broadcaster reported that Regional Governor Naseri Paul Bea arrived on the scene, while search and rescue efforts are underway.

CRTV also shared photos on Twitter from the scene where rescue workers were digging through the rubble aided by flashlights to reach victims.