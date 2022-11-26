French businesses, schools closed following protests in Burkina Faso

Teleworking and e-learning were planned Friday for French schools and companies in Burkina Faso in anticipation of the resumption of previously announced protests, a diplomatic authority told Anadolu Agency.

"People from French companies are invited to telework today and people from French schools and students are in distance learning," the French Embassy told Anadolu Agency in a telephone interview.

A source at the embassy confirmed the move was made in the wake of anti-French demonstrations in cities of the West African country. Demonstrators took to the streets on Nov. 18 and days before to protest French aid in the fight against terrorism, which has plagued the country for years.

The military police did nothing when hundreds of demonstrators threw stones and projectiles at the walls of the embassy, according to French diplomats.

A diplomatic source told Anadolu Agency that the situation "seems calm for the moment."

Violent demonstrations are not new to Burkina Faso which is undergoing a transition after a second coup in less than because of insecurity due to the presence of terrorists.

Angry demonstrators also tried to burn the embassy in October following the dismissal of Paul-Henri Damiba, the former leader of the military junta.

They suspected French authorities of providing him with shelter and assistance. The charges were denied by France.

Damiba also denied the charges from Togo where he is in exile.