Libyan Turkish Hospital to open in Misrata on Nov. 28

Turkish conglomerate Karanfil Group will inaugurate the Libyan Turkish Hospital in Libya's northwestern Misrata city on Nov. 28.

The first Turkish-made hospital in Libya boasts a raft of expert physicians and healthcare professionals from Türkiye, and will offer quality medical care with its state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment services.

The 120-bed hospital has 13 polyclinics, four operating rooms, nine emergency beds, and a fully equipped ambulance service, as well as general, cardiovascular, neonatal, and coronary intensive care units.

This important project will improve access to health services in Libya and provide much needed care to thousands of Libyans, Murtaza Karanfil, head of the Turkish company, said in a statement on Thursday.

Through commercial partnerships and investments, Turkish entrepreneurs continue to make significant contributions in development efforts in Libya, the statement added.

In the first phase, the hospital will offer services including cardiovascular surgery, cardiology, orthopedics and traumatology, neurosurgery, general surgery, obstetrics, internal medicine, pediatric health and diseases, infectious diseases, anesthesia and reanimation, otolaryngology, radiology, nutrition and diet, and emergency and ambulance facilities.

Other departments such as urology, dermatology and cosmetology, plastic surgery, and pediatric surgery will be opened in the second phase.