Somalia says UN arms embargo impedes efforts to build army

The government in Somalia said Friday that the UN Security Council's army embargo extension impedes the nation's efforts to rebuild its national army and security forces to counter terror threats.

Mogadishu urged the UN to "seriously consider" the Africa Union Peace & Security Communique in July that called for the urgent lifting of the embargo.

The Somali permanent representative to the UN, Abukar Dahir Osman, described the extension as "unjust and unfair double standards."

He said the embargo has prevented the government for decades from legally obtaining military lethal equipment to rebuild its national army.

Somalia is currently at war with the al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group, al-Shabaab, which has increased attacks since new President Hassan Sheikh Mahamud announced a total war against the group.

The group has been waging war against the government and the African Union peacekeeping mission force in Somalia since 2007.

Abdi Isack, an independent analyst based in Mogadishu, told Anadolu Agency that keeping the embargo in place for longer than 12 months is not an option for the government.

"The government should continue the military reform and make a clear roadmap and address the international concerns in order for the government to ensure that the embargo be lifted and get the military equipment needed to defeat the terrorists," he said.

Isack said if the embargo is not lifted, the government may not be able to liberate the country from terrorists because both sides have similar weapons.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with al-Shabaab being one of the main threats.

The UN has warned of growing instability in the country, with reports earlier this year detailing attacks by al-Shabaab and pro-Daesh/ISIS groups.

There were at least 651 killed and 867 injured in terror attacks in Somalia in 2018. That was followed by 591 killed and 868 injured in 2019, according to the UN in Somalia.



