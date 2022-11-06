Passenger plane crash-lands into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

At least three people have died after a passenger plane plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday morning.

Isesanda Kaniki, the regional medical officer for Kagera, confirmed that two men and one woman were killed in the crash.

Authorities have said at least 26 people were rescued. Casualty figures could rise further as search operations are still ongoing.

There were 43 people-39 passengers, two pilots, and two cabin crew-aboard the Precision Air plane, according to regional commissioner Albert Chalamila.

In its initial statement, Precision Air said flight number PW494 heading from the commercial hub Dar es Salaam to Bukoba "was involved in an accident as it was approaching Bukoba Airport."

It was an ATR 42-500 aircraft, the airline said in a separate statement, adding that an investigation team with Precision Air technical staff was headed to the site.

The plane fell into Lake Victoria at around 10.50 a.m. local time (0750GMT).

Bukoba Airport is located on the lake's shore, and the crash site is just a few hundred meters from the runway, according to local officials.

Videos circulating on social media show the plane's submerged yellow and green fuselage surrounded by rescue boats.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, currently on a visit to China, called for "calm as rescue operations continue."

"I have received with profound shock the news of the accident involving a passenger plane belonging to Precision Air in Lake Victoria. I send my most sincere sympathy to the victims," she said on Twitter.