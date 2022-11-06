Sudan warns Bashir loyalists against interfering in army’s affairs

 Contact Us
November 06,2022
The head of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Military Council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, warned loyalists of former President Omar al-Bashir against interfering in the army's affairs.


"The military institution does not support any faction or party," Al-Burhan said in a speech aired by state television.


"Stay away from the armed forces," he said in a stern warning to al-Bashir's National Congress Party (NCP) and the Islamist Movement.


Al-Burhan stressed that the army will not allow the NCP or Islamists to return to power.


There was no comment from the NCP on al-Burhan's speech.


Al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades, was removed from power by the military in April 2019 following mass protests against deteriorating economic conditions in the country.