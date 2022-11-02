AFRICAN UNION ANNOUNCES CEASEFIRE TO STOP ETHIOPIAS TIGRAY CONFLICT

After almost two years of war, the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have agreed to an immediate ceasefire .



The African Union (AU) mediator, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, announced the breakthrough on Wednesday after negotiations in South Africa.



The deal was signed in front of cameras in the South African capital Pretoria.



Since November 2020, the central government in Ethiopia has been engaged in heavy fighting with the rebellious TPLF.



The conflict has torn Africa's second-most populous country apart and caused a dire humanitarian situation in the country's north.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 5 million people in Tigray are now dependent on humanitarian aid.



Fighting between the warring sides flared up again in August, but they agreed on peace talks mediated by the African Union.



