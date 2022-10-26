Türkiye extends troops deployment in Mali, Central African Republic

The Turkish parliament approved a motion Wednesday to extend the deployment of troops in Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) as part of an UN-approved EU peacekeeping mission.

The extension for one year will take effect Oct. 31.

In 2014, the 12,000-strong UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) peacekeeping force began deployment in the troubled country.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution in 2013 to establish a Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) to support political processes in the country and carry out security-related tasks.