At least 150 people killed in tribal clashes in Sudan

At least 150 people have been killed over the past two days in a tribal conflict in southeastern Sudan, according to local media reports.

Dozens of others were injured in the clashes which took place between tribes on Wednesday and Thursday in Blue Nile state, where violence flared up again in July.

"The UN is alarmed by violence escalation in Lagawa & conflict resurgence in the Blue Nile region," the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) said on Twitter.

"Sustainable peace won't be possible without a fully functional credible government that prioritizes local communities' needs including security & addresses the root causes of conflict," it added.

The clashes are the latest in a wave of tribal violence that has swept across the country despite the signing of a nationwide peace deal two years ago.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup."





























