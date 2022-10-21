African Union says Ethiopia peace talks to start Oct. 24 in South Africa

The African Union said on Friday peace talks it is leading that are aimed at ending the conflict in Ethiopia would start on Oct. 24 in South Africa.

The Ethiopian government and its allies, which include Eritrea's military, have been fighting Tigray forces in the north of the country on and off since late 2020. The conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands on the brink of famine.

Both sides had committed to talks earlier this month, but they were delayed for logistical reasons.



The African Union's Peace and Security Council said on Friday it welcomed "mutual commitments to genuinely participate in the peace process".

Redwan Hussien, national security adviser to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, has said the government will participate in the AU-led talks from Oct. 24.

Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a spokesman for the Tigray forces, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.







