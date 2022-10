Blast kills at least 9 on bus in Mali - local source

An explosion killed at least nine people on a bus in central Mali on Thursday, a region regularly rocked by violence, according to police and local sources.

"We have just transferred nine bodies to the clinic. And it's not over yet," said Moussa Housseyni of the local Bandiagara Youth Association.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, gave a provisional toll of ten dead and many seriously injured.