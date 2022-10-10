 Contact Us
UN chief Guterres pushes for international troop deployment to Haiti

"The Secretary-General urges the international community, including the members of the Security Council, to consider as of matter of urgency the request by the Haitian Government for the immediate deployment of an international specialized armed force to address the humanitarian crisis," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

AFP AFRICA
Published October 10,2022
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged the international community to send armed forces to support Haiti, days after the Caribbean nation called for assistance with a worsening security situation.

