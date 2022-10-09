11 killed, dozens injured in Kenyan road accident

Eleven people were killed and many injured in an accident involving a bus with partygoers and a minibus in Kenya, authorities said Saturday.

The accident happened at the notorious Subuiga blackspot along the Nanyuki-Isiolo highway in Meru county. The area has been the site of many accidents over the years.

Police said the bus was overtaking a vehicle on a 1-kilometer hilly blackspot and collided head-on with the minibus.

"So many lives have been lost here today, dozens have been injured, it happened at around 8 p.m.," said Eastern region police head Rono Bunei.

Seven of those who died were in the minibus while four were in the bus.

The injured were rushed to a hospital by residents and rescue teams from the Kenya Red Cross.

The National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) released a report in June that said authorities have recorded an alarming increase in crashes across the country. The report urged Kenyans to be vigilant, cautious and responsible on the roads.