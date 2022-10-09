 Contact Us
News Africa 11 killed, dozens injured in Kenyan road accident

11 killed, dozens injured in Kenyan road accident

The accident happened at the notorious Subuiga blackspot along the Nanyuki-Isiolo highway in Meru county. The area has been the site of many accidents over the years.

Anadolu Agency AFRICA
Published October 09,2022
Subscribe
11 KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN KENYAN ROAD ACCIDENT

Eleven people were killed and many injured in an accident involving a bus with partygoers and a minibus in Kenya, authorities said Saturday.

The accident happened at the notorious Subuiga blackspot along the Nanyuki-Isiolo highway in Meru county. The area has been the site of many accidents over the years.

Police said the bus was overtaking a vehicle on a 1-kilometer hilly blackspot and collided head-on with the minibus.

"So many lives have been lost here today, dozens have been injured, it happened at around 8 p.m.," said Eastern region police head Rono Bunei.

Seven of those who died were in the minibus while four were in the bus.

The injured were rushed to a hospital by residents and rescue teams from the Kenya Red Cross.

The National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) released a report in June that said authorities have recorded an alarming increase in crashes across the country. The report urged Kenyans to be vigilant, cautious and responsible on the roads.



Kaynak: AA_ING