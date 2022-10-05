UN report documents widespread torture, sexual violence in DR Congo conflict areas

Cases of torture, including sexual violence and inhuman treatment, are rampant in conflict areas in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, particularly due to widespread impunity, according to a UN report released on Wednesday.

The report by the UN Joint Human Rights Office in DR Congo (UNJHRO) and the UN Stabilization Mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO) covers the period between April 1, 2019 and April 30 this year.

According to the report, 93% of the 3,618 registered cases of torture, cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment affecting 4,946 victims were in areas affected by armed conflict.

"Of this total, 492 were cases of sexual violence, affecting 761 victims," it added.

The security situation in DR Congo, particularly its eastern parts, has been volatile for decades, with a myriad of foreign and local rebel groups active in the region.

The report said members of the defense and security forces were found to be responsible for 1,293 of the cases.

"A further 1,833 cases were attributed to members of armed groups, who sometimes acted on their own but in certain contexts subjected victims to torture in collusion with members of the security forces," read the report.

People were subjected to torture and ill-treatment while exercising their fundamental rights, such freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, or during detention, according to the report.

It pointed out that "despite the magnitude of the violations and abuses committed … only two army officers, 12 national police officers and 75 members of armed groups were convicted of torture."

Nada al-Nashif, acting UN high commissioner for human rights, called on DR Congo authorities to "act with urgency and determination to put an end to this scourge."

"Torture can never be justified, no matter the circumstances or the context," she said.