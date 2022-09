Uganda Ebola cases stand at seven so far

Uganda has confirmed seven cases of Ebola in the country after it declared an outbreak of the disease earlier this week when a 24-year-old man showed symptoms and later died, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

"As of today, we have seven confirmed cases, of whom we have one confirmed death," doctor Kyobe Henry Bbosa, Ebola Incident Commander, Ministry of Health of Uganda, told a briefing.

"But also we have seven probable cases that died before the confirmation of the outbreak."