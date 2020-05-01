UNITED KINGDOMS DEATH TOLL FROM COVID-19 CLIMBS BY 739 TO 27,510

United Kingdom's death toll from COVID-19 climbs by 739 to 27,510
WORLD Reuters
Published
Britain's health minister on Friday said 739 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19, taking the total toll to 27,711. Matt Hancock also announced that Britain had met its goal of 100,000 tests a day by the end of April, saying that 122,347 tests were achieved on Thursday, calling it an "incredible achievement".
The United Kingdom's death toll from COVID-19 rose on Friday to 27,510, an increase of 739, according to figures that include deaths in hospital and in other settings like nursing homes.
The figure, which covers the period up to 1600 GMT on Thursday, leaves the United Kingdom as the second-worst hit country in Europe behind Italy.